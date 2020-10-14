NFL Tops Tuesday Night With Buffalo-Tennessee Matchup, ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Premiere Leads Non-Sports Fare

CBS was in the zone Tuesday as it dominated the night with an NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The game scored a 2.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic in fast nationals while 9.94 million viewers watched the Titans annihilate the Bills 42-16. The game was a good lead-in for FBI: Declassified (0.9, 3.91M), giving the new series a significant boost from last week. Since the NFL game was live, the numbers are preliminary and will likely change in finals.

The season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette led the night for non-sports programming. This was the first time the reality series went up against an NFL game. The show delivered a 1.3 in the demo, which is a smidge down from the season 15 premiere while 4.76 million viewers showed up to watch Clare Crawley find love — or something close to it. The debut was followed by Celebrity Family Feud (0.6, 3.15M).

Elsewhere, NBC saw stumbles across the board with Weakest Link (0.6, 4.03M), Ellen’s Game of Games (0.4, 2.77M) and Transplant (0.2, 2.75M).

At Fox, Cosmos (0.3, 1.20M) and Next (0.3, 1.48M) held steady. It was the same story for the CW’s Swamp Thing (0.2, 805,000), while the season 2 broadcast premiere of Tell Me a Story (0.1, 477,000) was on par with its debut.