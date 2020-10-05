New Line Lands Hot Package ‘Super High’ Starring Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg And Common

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, New Line has prevailed in winning rights to the pitch Super High, which has Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson and Common attached to star.

Party Over Here, 3 Arts and Narrative will all produce alongside Samberg, Robinson and Common. According to sources, the film is a superhero comedy where smoking special weed gives you super powers. Sources said it was a seven-figure deal for the script alone with a production commitment included.

Adam Mansbach will write the screenplay based on a story by Mansbach and Shamier Anderson. Anderson will also exec produce. Richard Brener and Dave Neustadter will oversee for New Line.

Mansbach is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author and humorist whose debut screenplay Barry was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award. His Go the F*ck to Sleep is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, has been translated into 40 languages and was named Time Magazine’s 2011 “Thing of the Year.” The two sequels, You Have to F*cking Eat and F*ck, Now There Are Two of You are also bestsellers, with the audiobooks memorably narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, and Larry David, respectively. He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney Eric Suddleson.

Robinson’s recent credits include Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made and Dolemite Is My Name. He can be seen next in the STX pic Songbird. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham.

Samberg was most recently seen in the Sundance hit Palm Springs, which premiered on Hulu in July. He can still be seen on the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He is repped by UTA and attorney PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham.

Common was most recently seen opposite Jessica Chastain in the thriller Ava, and his other recent credits include The Informer and The Kitchen. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and attorney David Fox.

Anderson is repped CAA, Mosaic and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway Austen. The deal was packaged by UTA.