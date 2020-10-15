New Line Acquires Katie Wech Untitled Spec: Think ‘Sausage Party’ Meets ‘Toy Story’ With R-Rating

EXCLUSIVE: New Line has acquired an untitled spec script by Katie Wech for an untitled but hard R-rated comedy spec script that is best described was referred to me as Sausage Party meets Toy Story, done in a CGI and animation hybrid with some live action thrown in.

Pic will be produced by Alexa Faigen, who is also producing for New Line the studio’s recent acquisition of Sarah Knight’s bestseller The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck.

Wech is currently in pre-production for her pilot Good Sam for CBS and CBSTVS. She is also currently serving as a Consulting Producer for Republic of Sarah for the CW. She previously served as a Co-EP for Jane The Virgin and was a co-EP for Rizzoli & Isles on TNT and Fox’s Star, and she was a co-producer of Once Upon A Time In Wonderland for ABC. She wrote her debut feature Prom for Disney. She also wrote the pilots for The Two Dolls for Fox, and FML and The Hypnotists Love Story for ABC.

Wech is repped by Verve and Goodman, Genow.