Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Vue International Chief Tim Richards Says Chain Wants To Avoid “Nuclear Option” Of Temporarily Closing Cinemas

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scott Cooper To Write & Direct Black Bear Television’s Limited Series ‘Angels And Demons’ In His TV Debut

Read the full story

New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Yellow Rose’ Star Eva Noblezada Talks Candidly About Broadway, Filipino Representation And Her Passion For Pole Dancing

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Sony Pictures/Stage 6 Films

Actress and singer Eva Noblezada had her first big break playing the iconic role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon. She first appeared in the starring role in London before heading to the Broadway revival where she scored her first Tony Award nomination. Miss Saigon is the entry for many Asian Americans — especially Filipinos — into the entertainment world. She then went on to star in the critically acclaimed Hadestown which earned her her second Tony nomination. Noblezada’s career began to move full steam ahead and as a result, she learned how to grow up at an early age. More than that, she quickly learned the ups and downs of being an actress — specifically an actress on Broadway.

When Noblezada stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast, she was very open in how she felt about Broadway and what it has taught her about navigating her career. She quickly grew confident in what kind of artist she wanted to be. With her father being Filipino and her mother Mexican, she sculpted a confident sense of her cultural identity and it informed her own artistry.

On October 9, she can be seen alongside Tony-winning actress Lea Salonga (who originated the role of Miss Saigon) in the musical drama Yellow Rose from director Diane Paragas. She plays Rose, an undocumented Filipino girl, whose mother gets detained and she escapes her small Texas town to pursue her dreams to be a country musician in Austin.

Noblezada dished on her role in the film, her Broadway life, her podcast The Amarillo Project and her love of pole dancing. Listen to the episode below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad