New England Patriots-Denver Broncos Game Postponed By COVID-19

A new positive test for COVID-19 by a New England Patriots player has caused the National Football League to again postpone its scheduled Patriots-Denver Broncos game until next Sunday.

The Patriots-Broncos game was already pushed to Monday at 5 p.m. The Broncos were scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins next Sunday, but that game will be rescheduled, ESPN reported.

The Tennessee Titans also had another COVID-19 positive case on Sunday. The fate of its game versus the Buffalo Bills, set for Tuesday at 7 p.m., remains in doubt. The Titans had a teamwide outbreak which led to the postponement of their Week 4 game against the Steelers. They’ve had 24 positive tests since Sept. 24, including 13 players.

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said in a statement. The team had just returned to its practice facility on Saturday since being out dating to Sept. 29.

The NFL’s worst nightmare about its season is slowly unfolding via the flurry of games being rescheduled. The league has avoided the “bubble” tactic employed by the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball in which teams are segregated from outside influences. Now, it is paying the price for that.

New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3 and missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots also had practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray test positive.