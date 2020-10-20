Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Addresses Departures Following Content Restructure

Netflix has seen a number of top content execs including Cindy Holland, Channing Dungey and Jane Wiseman leave over the past few weeks – a move addressed by co-CEO Ted Sarandos on the streamer’s third quarter financial results call Tuesday.

Sarandos, who moved up to the co-CEO role, having previously been chief content officer, brought the TV division in line with the film side and the animation division under one boss – former Universal Television head Bela Bajaria.

This led to the departure of Holland, who had previously overseen all English-language programming as VP Original Content.

After Bajaria got the role, Dungey, VP Original Content and head of drama, left to head up Warner Bros Television Group, and last week Deadline revealed that Jane Wiseman, who was VP Original Series and head of comedy, was also leaving.

Sarandos said, “I think Bela is going to be phenomenal running that group and then I think there’s some changes after that, that whenever you put in new change at the top, there’s some downstream effects as well.”

Sarandos added that Bajaria’s experience as both overseeing its non-scripted division and local-language originals, as well as her history in U.S. domestic programming at NBCUniversal, was responsible for her getting the role.

“These are two of the areas that are going to grow two or three times over the next three to five years so I thought she was really well suited to take on that organization,” he added.