‘The Crown’: Netflix Reveals First Look At Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

Netflix has published the first still of newcomer Emma Corrin in Princess Diana’s wedding dress in Season 4 of The Crown.

In the image Corrin stands in a white, ruffled dress that clearly took inspiration from Diana’s famed 1981 wedding gown. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts emulated the famous David & Emanuel design without creating a reproduction.

The royal drama returns on November 15 and will feature Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, who becomes romantically entwined with and eventually marrying Prince Charles. It’s a breakthrough role for the actress, who has a startling resemblance to the late princess.

Netflix also published images of Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret. Produced by Left Bank Pictures and created by Peter Morgan, Season 4 wrapped in March and it will be the current cast’s final turn as the British royal family.

Produced by Left Bank Pictures and created by Peter Morgan, Season 4 wrapped in March and it will be the current cast’s final turn as the British royal family. The show will capture the arrival of Margaret Thatcher as prime minister and the often difficult relationship between Prince Charles and Diana.

Fans may want to savor Season 4 as it will be the final run of new episodes for two years. With Season 5 filming in June 2021, the sixth and final season will shoot in 2022. Netflix announced in January that the fifth season would be the last, only for creator Peter Morgan to reverse his decision earlier this month.

Check out the image below.