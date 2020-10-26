Netflix Takes Global Rights To Idris Elba Western ‘Concrete Cowboy’

Deadline has confirmed that Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Ricky Staub’s feature directorial debut Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things breakout Caleb McLaughlin. A release date has not been set, but it’s looking like 2021.

The father-son drama made its world premiere at TIFF last month, is set amongst the North Philadelphia urban cowboy subculture, inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables – a black urban horsemanship community – and by the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri.

The story follows 15 year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba). Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community at the stables and his re-emerging friendship with his troubled cousin, Cole begins to re-prioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.

Lee Daniels, Tucker Tooley, Jeff G. Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff produced the feature with Elba and Walser.

Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, Gregoire Gensollen, Lorraine Burgess, Greg Neri, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones, Staci Hagenbaugh, Alistair Burlingham and Gary Raskin executive produced.