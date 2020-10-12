Netflix Picks Up SXSW Short ‘Selfie’ For Feature Treatment; John Poliquin & Colin Minihan Adapting

Click to Skip Ad
World Builder Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the John Poliquin-directed short film, Selfie, to be made into a feature-length that will explore the horrors of body image in the age of social media. Poliquin and Colin Minihan, who wrote the short, will also pen the film adaptation. The short was set to premiere at SXSW in March before the annual Austin gathering was canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Benjamin Anderson and Minihan are producing the pic. The two are also working together on the Screen Gems thriller, Urban Legend, which Anderson producing alongside Mike Medavoy with Minihan writing and directing.

In addition, Poliquin and Minihan are the creators behind the Shudder original LGBTQ thriller, Spiral, which debuted last month. It follows a same-sex couple raising a 16-year-old girl in a small town where nothing is as it seems.

Minihan and Poliquin are repped by CAA, Zero Gravity Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, et al.Anderson is repped by Rohner & Walerstein.

 

 

