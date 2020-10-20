Netflix Sets ‘Pera Palace’ Series; George Lucas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Among BAFTA Cymru Presenters; Eric Roberts Pic Deal; Abacus Hire — Global Briefs

Netflix’s Latest Turkish Series

At a press conference today in Istanbul, Netflix announced Original drama series Midnight At the Pera Palace, produced by Karga Seven Pictures Turkey, the Turkish production arm of LA-based production company Karga Seven Pictures, part of the Red Arrow Studios group. The eight-episode Turkish-language time-travel series has started production in multiple locations in Turkey. The show is focused on a young journalist called Esra and her encounter with the legendary Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul from where she travels back in time to 1919. The story is inspired by the non-fiction book of the same name written by Charles King, and was created for TV by Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson and Sam Anzel, written by Elif Usman, and directed by Emre Sahin. The series is executive produced by Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin for Karga Seven Pictures.

Stars Align For BAFTA Cymru

BAFTA’s Welsh awards ceremony on October 25 will feature a starry lineup of award presenters including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Catherine Zeta-Jones (pictured), Katherine Jenkins, Asif Kapadia, George Lucas and Tom Ellis.

Indie Rights Deal For Greatland

Greatland Indie Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Dystopian fantasy feature Greatland, from writer-director Dana Ziyasheva and starring Oscar-nominee Eric Roberts, has been acquired by Indie Rights. Set in an imaginary country dubbed the birthplace of love and endless source of fun, the film tells the tale of Ulysses, a rebellious non-binary teen on a mission to save his childhood sweetheart as an absurd election and a deadly virus wreak chaos and violence. Also starring in the U.S. feature are Nick Moran (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), J.P. Manoux (Veep), former boxer Shannon Briggs, genre actor Bill Oberst Jr (The Devil’s Rejects), and Arman Darbo (And Then I Go) and Chloe Ray Warmoth (Fuller House). Igor Darbo produces.

Abacus Hire Hana Palmer

Abacus Media Rights, part of the Amcomri Media Group, has appointed Hana Palmer to the new position of Head of Sales, it was announced today by Managing Director, Jonathan Ford. Working as a consultant at AMR since May, Palmer currently looks after a slew of territories including Nordics, Benelux, France, Italy, UK & Ireland, Australia and New Zealand for AMR. She previously worked at Abacus’s previous incarnation Kew Media Distribution where she worked across German-speaking Europe, CEE, Nordics and Benelux and sold documentary Leaving Neverland and Jed Mercurio’s drama Line of Duty. She also previously worked at Passion Distribution and Mentorn.