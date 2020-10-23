Netflix Plans More Anime Content, Strikes Deals With 4 Producers In Japan, Korea

Netflix is aiming to grow its production of anime content by signing four deals with creators in Japan and Korea.

The producers are Japan’s NAZ, Science SARU, MAPPA, and Korea’s Studio Mir, and take the streamer’s total content deals in the two territories to nine. Each deal is a non-exclusive production line partnership. Netflix says its aim is “to create the best content for the global anime community”.

To date, the service’s original anime productions under the existing partnerships include Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Anima), Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 (Production I.G), and Dragon’s Dogma (Sublimation).

Upcoming in 2021 and beyond are Spriggan (David Production), Vampire In The Garden, (WIT STUDIO – a group company under Production I.G), and Super Crooks (Bones).

“In just four years, we’ve built a dedicated team based in Tokyo that serves to entertain the global anime community through new and aspirational storytelling. With these additional partnerships with industry trailblazers who do amazing work, often marrying the latest technologies and traditional hand-drawn animation, we’re excited to bring fans a greater variety of even more amazing stories,” said Taiki Sakurai, Anime Chief Producer, Netflix.