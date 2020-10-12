Netflix Original ‘Narcos’ Will Debut On Pluto In A U.S. Free Streaming First

All five seasons of Narcos, one of Netflix’s most prominent original series, will premiere next week on Pluto TV in the show’s first streaming run on a free, ad-supported U.S. platform.

The distribution plan, which involves a partnership with Gaumont, will kick off on October 20. Narcos will be streamed across four different linear channels on Pluto, whose ad-supported service now has 26.6 million monthly active users. There will be multiple airtimes in both English and Spanish.

Narcos will stream on Pluto TV’s Crime Drama and Narco Novelas channels and its own branded single-series, marathon-style channels – Narcos and Narcos en Español. Spanish-speaking versions of Narcos will stream with English subtitles, and respectively, English-speaking versions of Narcos will stream with Spanish subtitles catering to multi-lingual audiences.

Season 1 of Narcos will stream weeknights at 10PM ET, with catch-up episodes the following day beginning at 8PM ET. Bonus weekend marathons will be offered following the series premiere. Pluto TV will debut a new season each month through February 2021.

Narcos has been part of innovative distribution deals before. It aired on Univision in a major cross-promotion in 2016, marking an unusual reverse path for a series from streaming to broadcast TV.

Pluto, which is owned by ViacomCBS, is known for being entrepreneurial and building channels around individual shows, as it did with The Walking Dead. A bilingual approach also makes sense given its international expansion. also has been expanding internationally. It also launched Pluto TV Latino, a Spanish-language offering, in 2019.

“As the adoption of ad-supported streaming continues to accelerate, we are excited to build on that momentum and align with esteemed creators and producers in search of new ways to introduce audiences to their coveted collection of award-winning content,” Pluto SVP Content Strategy and Global Partnerships Amy Kuessner said. “Working in partnership with Gaumont, a longtime pioneer in the world of streaming, to bring the acclaimed Netflix Original series Narcos to Pluto TV is further testament to the evolving free streaming landscape that is rapidly gaining foothold for prestige partners, game-changing content and audiences alike.”