Netflix Lands Spec ‘Wraith’ With Sebastian Hofmann Directing And Matt Lopez Writing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the rights to the Matt Lopez spec script Wraith with Sebastian Hofmann attached to direct and Lopez on board to write. The spec is based on the bestselling novel Cyberstorm with Emile Gladstone on board to produce.

Based on the self-published novel by Matthew Mather, the novel follows resident of New York City, who is trying to keep his family together when he is thrust into new problems of staying alive. Unknown how similar in story Lopez’s spec will be.

The book sold over one million copies and spent more than 2 years in the top 100 ebooks on Amazon. It has been translated into over twenty-four foreign languages.

Hofmann a Mexican filmmaker whose second film, Time Share, premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival where it won Best Screenplay in the World Dramatic Competition. Netflix would acquire the film soon after its premiere and it went on to be nominated for six Ariel Awards (Mexico’s Academy Awards). Hoffman currently has a first look deal for Spanish language TV with Exile/Endeavor Content and is also the co-founder of a production company called PIANO which will release Annette starring Adam Driver, Memoria starring Tilda Swinton and Abel Ferrara’s Siberia Willem Dafoe.

Lopez was recently tapped to pen a new retelling of the Father of The Bride series from the perspective of a Latinx family. His other credits include writing on such features as Bedtime Stories, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Race to Witch Mountain.

Mather’s books have sold millions of copies, been translated and published in over twenty countries across the globe, and optioned for multiple movie and television contracts. He began his career as a researcher at the McGill Center for Intelligent Machines before starting and working in high-tech ventures ranging from video games to nanotechnology and cyber security. He now works as a full-time author of speculative and science fiction thrillers.

Gladstone most recently produced The Conjuring spin-off The Curse of La LLorona.

Lopez is repped by Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Melissa Rogal. Hofmann is repped by WME, Jeremy Platt at Grandview and Marios Rush is his attorney. Mather is repped by Sean Daily at Hotchkiss Daily & Associates.