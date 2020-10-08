‘Mank’: Netflix Sets Theatrical & Streaming Dates For David Fincher’s Black-And-White Epic; Watch The Trailer

Mank, David Fincher’s movie about Oscar-winning Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his tumultuous development of the Orson Welles classic, will hit Netflix on December 4 following a November release in theaters. Take a look at the official teaser above.

The movie is one of many Netflix 2020-21 awards-season contenders; its latest Aaron Sorkin-directed political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently in movie theaters, and dropping on the streaming service October 16.

In Mank, Gary Oldman plays Mankiewicz, Lily Collins is Rita Alexander, Amanda Seyfried plays Marion Davies, Tom Burke is Welles, Charles Dance is William Randolph Hearst, and Tom Pelphrey is Joseph Mankiewicz.

Mank has been a long-gestating dream project from the two-time Oscar-nominated director of The Social Network and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, with a script by Fincher’s late father Jack Fincher. Cean Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski are producers.

“Nobody, buy nobody, makes a monkey out of William Randolph Hearst!” screams Seyfried’s Davies in the new trailer, which provides a glimpse into Mank’s turmoil in getting Citizen Kane off the ground.

“You pick a fight with Willie, you’re finished,” warns a voice at the end of the trailer.