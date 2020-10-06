Netflix Orders Family Series ‘Lost Ollie’ From ‘Coraline’s Shannon Tindle, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Peter Ramsey, 21 Laps & Industrial Light & Magic

Netflix has ordered its latest family series – a live-action series based on William Joyce’s book Ollie’s Odyssey.

The series will be adapted by Shannon Tindle, who worked as a designer on Coraline and wrote stop-motion fantasy film Kubo and the Two Strings, and directed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey.

Lost Ollie has been handed a four-part order with episodes of 45 minutes.

The show follows a lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend.

The series will be executive produced by Shawn Levy and Josh Barry from Stranger Things producer 21 Laps Entertainment, with Emily Morris serving as co-executive producer. Brandon Oldenburg, CCO of Flight School Studio & Lampton Enochs will also serve as executive producer with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) creating CGI characters for the series.

Teddy Biaselli, Director, YA and Family Series at Netflix, where he has worked on series including Fuller House and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, said that as a toy collector, this was one of the first projects he bought when he joined Netflix and it has been in the works for four years.

“My personal collection consists of thousands of toys, some modern and sleek, and others vintage and worn from all the adventures I took them on as a kid. And though time has taken its toll, I have held onto them because of the special place they hold in my heart. We’ve all had a toy like that – a confidant, a protector, a sidekick, a best friend. And when we’ve lost a toy…it’s like we’ve lost a part of ourselves,” he said.

“Lost Ollie is truly an odyssey about two friends trying to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them. I love this show because it taps into that well of emotion we all feel when we lose something or someone important to us, and the courage we have to find in ourselves to get it back, or to move on,” he added.