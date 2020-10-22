Netflix Hires Director Of UK Features

Netflix has hired Fiona Lamptey as Director of UK Features, a role that will see her tasked with identifying books, theatre, and other material to develop into feature films focused on British productions and IP.

Lamptey joins from her own banner Fruit Tree Media, focused on championing unrepresented voices, which she formed after 13 years of working at Channel 4 / Film4. She was a BFI Vision Awardee in 2020.

Based in London as part of the streamer’s rapidly expanding UK presence, she will also look to identify emerging British talent to bring into the Netflix fold.

“Fiona has been widely recognized for developing underrepresented stories and talent, and has quickly made her mark on the UK film industry. We are excited that Fiona is joining the team and further deepening our commitment and investment to UK stories and talent,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film.

“As Director of UK Features, I’m eager to continue championing fresh, arresting and provocative ideas, where both new and established voices are empowered to tell their stories. I look forward to working with Scott to help connect distinctively British, and globally appealing filmmakers and their work to a wider audience,” added Lamptey.

The UK is a top three production territory for Netflix, behind only the U.S. and Canada. The streamer signed a lengthy deal with Shepperton Studios last year to make the site its production hub. Upcoming Netflix UK feature includes Midnight Sky, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and The Dig.

Lamptey joins an ever-growing list of senior UK execs, with the likes of Anne Mensah (scripted/drama), David Kosse (non-English film), Kate Townsend (documentaries), Alexi Wheeler (kids and family), and Ben Kelly and Daisy Lilley (nonfiction) already in situ.