Netflix Ends 30-Day Free Trial As It Closes In On 200M Global Subscribers

Netflix has already discontinued a 30-day free trial that was extended earlier this month.

“Free trials are not available,” a note on the company’s website confirms, “but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.”

Some Netflix programming can still be viewed without a subscription. While it represents a tiny fraction of the total subscription offering, film titles like Bird Box and the pilot episodes of shows like Stranger Things were posted to a free Netflix site in August. Earlier in the year, group of Netflix documentary film and TV titles was offered free on YouTube earlier this year as an overture for teachers navigating through COVID-19. Next week, all five seasons high-profile original drama Narcos will become available on Pluto TV.

When the company reports its quarterly earnings next week, it will provide an updated global subscriber tally. As of July, it was at 193 million.

The realm of free trials for streaming is an ever-shifting space, as various new and established players experiment with different models. Disney, which had a 7-day trial from the time it launched Disney+ last November, discontinued it in June when it shifted Hamilton from a 2021 theatrical plan to streaming on the subscription service. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has had a pretty steady one-week free trial and has added a $3 monthly discount in recent months. NBCUniversal’s Peacock has offered as many as three months free to its premium tier for subscribers signing up through Google. Mobile streaming newbie Quibi came to market in the spring with a 90-day free trial.

The end of Netflix’s 30-day trial was first reported on Phillip Swann’s blog, The TV Answer Man.