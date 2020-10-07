Netflix Donates A Further $773,000 To Second Freelance COVID-19 Relief Fund

Netflix has donated another £600,000 ($773,000) to a second COVID-19 Recovery Fund established by the UK’s Film And TV Charity, taking its total funding for the charity to £1.75M ($2.25M).

The Film And TV Charity’s second fund is aimed at helping film, television, and cinema workers worst affected by the economic wreckage of coronavirus. It is also intended to assist and protect diverse emerging talent and underrepresented groups already facing barriers to staying in the industry.

The second fund was established with a £1m donation from Amazon in August. A further £1M was raised last month with donations from BAFTA, BBC Studios, Sky Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment and ViacomCBS, alongside private individuals.

Netflix’s funding takes the pot to £2.6M. This is on top of the £1M Netflix donated to the first recovery fund, which the streaming giant later topped up with a further £150,000. Netflix also helped establish the Sam Mendes-spearheaded Theatre Artists Fund with a £500,000 donation.

Anne Mensah, vice president of original scripted series at Netflix, said: “Netflix owes so much to the electricians, carpenters, make-up artists, camera crews and others that make our productions possible. That’s why we have been proud to support the Film and TV Charity’s incredible efforts to see the industry through these difficult times.

“We know that those from diverse backgrounds have been disproportionately impacted by Covid and we simply cannot afford to lose this talent from our sector. I strongly encourage people in the industry that are struggling and feel like they fit the criteria to apply as soon as possible.”