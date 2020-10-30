Netflix Has Reportedly Signed Up David Beckham For A Documentary Series

Global soccer star David Beckham and his family have reportedly agreed to take part in a Netflix documentary series that will spotlight their careers and current lives.

Netflix is not commenting on the show, but neither is it denying a report in The Sun that Beckham’s Studio 99 will co-produce the project, which will feature “intimate camcorder footage” from family events.

The documentary will delve into the Beckhams’ archives to provide an intimate vantage point on personal photos and memories from David’s career, as well as his relationship with wife Victoria and their four children.

A camera crew will also follow David as he oversees his business and charity ventures, including his involvement in U.S. soccer team Inter Miami. Former teammates and friends, such as James Corden, are also expected to contribute.