Netflix Buys Cannes Critics’ Week Label Horror ‘The Swarm’

Netflix has taken world rights to The Swarm, French director Just Philippot’s Cannes Critics’ Week 2020 label horror thriller about a woman who develops an obsessional bond with grasshoppers.

The deal, struck with Wild Bunch International, includes all territories excluding France, Spain and China. Pic will launch on Netflix on December 4. The film’s producers Capricci Films and The Jokers Films will release the title theatrically in France on November 4, while Capricci’s Spanish arm will launch it in Spain on November 20.

Film stars French actress Suliane Brahim as a single mother who is struggling to get her grasshopper farm off the ground until she discovers her livestock thrive on human blood.

It was selected for the Cannes Critics’ Week 2020 label after the fest was cancelled due tor COVID. Since then, it has screened at France’s Angoulême Francophone Festival in August, and it will make its international debut at Spain’s Sitges Film Festival on October 18.