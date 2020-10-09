Netflix Orders ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Animated Action Series From Michael Green & Amber Noizumi; Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka & Randall Park Lead Cast

Netflix has given a formal green light to Blue Eye Samurai, animated action series from Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, which stars Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and Darren Barnet.

It centers on a mixed-race master (Erskine) of the sword who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Green and Noizumi are the creators and will serve as writers, and executive producers. They will showrun the series together.

The series falls under Green’s TV overall deal with Netflix.

“Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama,” Green and Noizumi said.

Jane Wu (Gold Mountain, Jackie Chan Adventures) will serve as supervising director and a producer, and Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow) will serve as an executive producer.