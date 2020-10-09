Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Orders ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Animated Action Series From Michael Green & Amber Noizumi; Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka & Randall Park Lead Cast

Netflix

Netflix has given a formal green light to Blue Eye Samurai, animated action series from Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, which stars Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and Darren Barnet.

From left: George Takei, Masi Oka and Randall Park Mega

It centers on a mixed-race master (Erskine) of the sword who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Green and Noizumi are the creators and will serve as writers, and executive producers. They will showrun the series together.

2020 Netflix Pilots &amp; Series Orders

The series falls under Green’s TV overall deal with Netflix.

“Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama,” Green and Noizumi said.

Jane Wu (Gold Mountain, Jackie Chan Adventures) will serve as supervising director and a producer, and Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow) will serve as an executive producer.

