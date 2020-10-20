‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched Doc Feature As Streamer Unveils Viewership For ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Enola Holmes’, More

Netflix has given another glimpse into its viewership figures and revealed that American Murder: The Family Next Door has become its most watched doc feature to date.

The streamer, which just posted its third quarter financials, revealed that the true crime doc is projected to be watched by 52M subscribers in its first 28 days. This makes it its best performing feature doc since it moved into the genre.

It also scored its second best performing feature doc with The Social Dilemma. The social media documentary was watched by 38M households in its first 28 days.

American Murder: The Family Next Door, directed by Jenny Popplewell, follows the story of the 2018 Watts family murders. It was released on September 30.

The Social Dilemma, which is directed by Jeff Orlowski, explores the rise of social media and the damage it causes to society. It launched on September 9.

Netflix has also released viewing figures for a number of other original titles across television, film as well as third party acquisitions.

Cobra Kai, for instance, which was originally commissioned by YouTube and launched on Netflix on August 28, saw its first season watched by 50M households in its first four weeks.

On the film side, Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as her famed detective brother, is estimated to be watched by 76M households during the first 28 days. Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard consolidated to 78M viewers, after Netflix said in July it was initially on pace to reach 72M viewers, while Jamie Foxx’s Project Power was watched by 75M households and The Kissing Booth 2 was watched by 66M households.