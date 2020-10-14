Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Others Join Jennifer Lawrence In Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ For Adam McKay

BREAKING: In what has to be one of the biggest line-up of A-list talent since Steven Soderbergh assembled his Ocean’s Eleven team, Netflix and Adam McKay are giving Jennifer Lawrence quite the group of co-stars to join her in Don’t Look Up. Leonardo DiCaprio. Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley are joining this ensemble that also includes the previously announced Rob Morgan.

McKay will write, direct and co-produce along with Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries Banner.

The film follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

While a majority of the cast had been loosely attached since the spring, it was DiCaprio who had been weighing the decision for some time, figuring out if he could do both this and his next Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. With schedules out for him to do both, Netflix officially can celebrate landing one of the best ensembles in recent memory. DiCpario had flirted with handful of Netflix projects but never fully committed and remained one of the few movie stars in the industry who hadn’t starred in project produced by a streamer. With the times changing and theatrical experience in flux, the Oscar winner now finds his next two films produced by streamers, as Apple is the creative lead on Killers of the Flower Moon.

Given the star power in Don’t Look Up and Killers of the Flower Moon, a theatrical release seems very likely for both films (Paramount is a co-partner on Killers of the Flower Moonclearly and is handling the distribution side). That said, this development is a sign of things to come as it is unclear when theaters will fully reopen as more and more movies are either pushing their release dates or move from a studio to a streamer. Deadline just broke that the Coming to America sequel will move to Amazon Studios and join a long list of releases changing venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.