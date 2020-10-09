Netflix Takes Russo Brothers Produced Iraq Drama ‘Mosul’ For November Release

Netflix has acquired Matthew Carnahan’s Mosul and will release the movie in November, Deadline has confirmed.

101 Studios was set to release the movie this year, but theatrical plans did not pan out.

The feature, which made its world premiere at Venice last year, followed by a TIFF debut, is based on the true events of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

The pic was inspired by Luke Mogelson’s 2017 piece for The New Yorker, “The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS”

Carnahan, who co-wrote World War Z and 21 Bridges, made his feature directorial debut with Mosul, which he also wrote.

Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca produced for AGBO alongside The New Yorker Studios.

EPs are Todd Makurath, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely for AGBO; Mohamed Al-Daradji; Patrick Newall, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, and Hu Junyi for Huayi