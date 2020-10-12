NBCUniversal Non-Scripted Chief Meredith Ahr Exits

Meredith Ahr is leaving NBCUniversal.

Ahr, who was President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, is departing after her former boss Paul Telegdy also left recently.

Her last day is today.

Her departure comes after an internal investigation into allegations of professional misconduct by Telegdy, who previously oversaw the reality group, and another separate complaint over alleged misconduct on and off the set of America’s Got Talent.

It also comes as the company’s latest restructure saw the appointment of Susan Rovner as Chairman, Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming division.

Ahr was promoted in 2018 to the role of President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

The NBC vet oversaw all aspects of unscripted programming at the network, Universal Television Alternative Studio and first-run syndication, which includes Access Hollywood and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Before that, she was President of Universal Television Alternative Studio, a role she took on in 2016 to launch and build the then-nascent studio. Under her leadership, the studio has produced a number of global hit formats across a diverse slate of unscripted genres, including World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez, The Wall and Hollywood Game Night.

Prior to her role at Universal Television Alternative Studio, Ahr served as Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming for NBC, where she spearheaded a programming slate of some of the network’s biggest hits, including The Voice and America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Little Big Shots, The Celebrity Apprentice, The Biggest Loser, Last Comic Standing and Who Do You Think You Are?

Ahr’s career at NBC began in 2001 when she joined the network as a Page in New York. Her roles ranged from seating audiences at Saturday Night Live to working in the office of the chairman. She made her way to Los Angeles in 2004 via the NBC Entertainment Associates Program, where she was placed in the relatively new Alternative Programming division. Less than two years later, and after supporting over a dozen series and specials, Ahr developed the first edition of America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, a format that has since been recognized as the most successful reality TV format in the world.

