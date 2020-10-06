NBC Olympics And Twitter Extend Content Partnership To Cover Tokyo In 2021 And Beijing In 2022

NBC Olympics and have extended the content partnership they announced last year to cover the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 in addition to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

Most aspects of the extension follow the terms of the original agreement, which covered only Tokyo. The Summer Olympics in the Japanese city had been planned for 2020 before COVID-19 forced a postponement. The original pact was announced last year.

The companies will team to create daily, original programming that will stream live via Twitter from the host city, as well as live look-ins on NBC broadcasts and real-time daily video highlights. The idea is that each platform will drive more viewing and traffic on the other and both will increase their reach. NBCUniversal reached a rights deal with the International Olympic Committee in 2014, paying $7.75 billion for rights to the Games through 2032.

As with the original agreement, NBC Olympics will lead the sales process for this unique two-Games content, with Twitter providing sales resources, giving advertisers another avenue to connect to its coverage and to Twitter’s valuable audience. All content will live on the @NBCOlympics handle, sold as Twitter in-stream sponsorships by NBC Olympics.

“Extending our now multi-Games relationship with Twitter to Tokyo for the Summer Games in 2021 and Winter Games in 2022 from Beijing will again put NBC Olympics’ coverage in front of the vast and very active Twitter audience with great Olympic moments, great Olympic programming and a nightly peek into our primetime broadcast for those not yet in front of their televisions,” NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel said. “This agreement also allows us to extend the reach of our Olympic advertisers to those audiences that view the content we have custom produced for Twitter.”

TJ Adeshola, head of sports partnerships for Twitter, said “few events bring to the world together like the Olympics,” adding the partnership will “pair real-time Twitter conversation with premium sports action to give fans a unique real-time Olympics experience they won’t find anywhere else.”