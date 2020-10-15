‘Always Wright’ Mystery Drama From ‘For Life’ EP Sonay Hoffman In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Always Wright, a drama from For Life executive producer Sonay Hoffman and Sony Pictures TV, where Hoffman is under an overall deal.

Written by Hoffman, Always Wright is set in Los Angeles. In it, a young, wealthy and jet-setting African-American couple solve mysteries, run their own successful empires, and, oh yeah, are completely head-over-heels in love with each other.

The mystery show is in the tradition of Hart To Hart, which was Hoffman’s favorite show growing up.

Always Wright would mark the first broadcast action adventure series with two black leads since J.J. Abrams-Josh Reims’ short-lived Undercovers, also on NBC. That series, headlined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Boris Kodjoe, also drew parallels to Hart to Hart.

Hoffman executive produces Always Wright with Rob Golenberg via his production company. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Hoffman serves as an executive producer on the upcoming second season of ABC/Sony TV’s praised legal drama For Life, which is set to premiere next month. She was upped from a co-executive producer in Season 1.

Hoffman started off as Shonda Rhimes’ assistant for three years and continued her career at Shondaland where she worked on ABC’s Private Practice. She went on to join John Ridley’s award-winning anthology drama series American Crime as a writer on the first season, sharing in a WGA Award nomination for her work. She served as co-producer in season 2 and producer in season 3.