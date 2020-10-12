NBA Finals Game 6 Ratings Rise As Lakers Clinch Title; ‘Sunday Night Football’ Dips

If you were in Los Angeles on Sunday night there was plenty of reason to celebrate as the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s 17th championship. The game on ABC delivered a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic while 5.60 million viewers watched the Lakers’ 106-93 victory in the bubble in Orlando.

The game matched a demo high in early Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings for the series and was even with Game 5. It had competition from NBC’s (3.2, 11.42M), which always dominates the night during the regular NFL season. Last night’s game, which saw the Seattle Seahawks pull out a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, was down three tenths from last week.

Both the NBA and NFL numbers will per usual for live events adjust in the final numbers later today. But so far NBC swept the night overall in the demo and viewership while ABC was second in both; ABC’s post-game night wrapped with Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night (0.8, 2.51M).

CBS’ healthy dose NFL overrun (5.3, 20.70M) will affect the network’s night numbers in the finals. For now, a double helping of 60 Minutes saw the first hour (2.8, 14.53M) rise significantly week over week, while 60 Minutes: Presents (0.8, 6.53M) followed and was up a tenth. The network wrapped its night with the movie presentation of Clueless (0.4, 2.53M), which held steady with last week’s airing of Old School.

At Fox, The Simpsons (0.5, 1.30M) was even with last week’s numbers while Bless the Harts (0.4, 1.02M), Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.25M) and Family Guy (0.6, 1.44M) all climbed a tenth in the demo.

Over at the CW, Pandora (0.1, 429,000) was on par with its season premiere and was followed by a repeat of Devils.