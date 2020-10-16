‘Nate’s D.C. Bar Comedy From Akilah Green In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development Nate’s, a half-hour multi-camera comedy about a beloved Washington, D.C. bar, from writer Akilah Green (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and 20th Television.

Written by Green, the comedy revolves around Nate’s, a black-owned, Washington, D.C. dive bar that has been serving drinks for the last 10 presidential administrations. This beloved cultural institution serves as a sanctuary for the congressional staffers, Metro workers, Beltway socialites, and other regulars who frequent it.

Green executive produces with 3 Arts’ Katie Newman and Luke Maxwell. 20th Television is the studio.

Green is a lawyer-turned-TV writer who spent several years working as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. before switching careers. She has written on a number of TV shows including both seasons of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has received three Emmy nominations, NBC’s Perfect Harmony and specials like The 72nd Primetime Emmys hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Nate’s is her first broadcast sale. Green is repped by 3 Arts and Jonathan Shikora.