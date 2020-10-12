‘Nancy Drew’ EPs Tease New Characters And Paranormal Elements For Season 2 – New York Comic-Con

The New York Comic Con panel for The CW’s Nancy Drew didn’t waste any time will getting into things as the show’s stars

stars Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Scott Wolf (Carson Drew), Alex Saxon (Ace), Leah Lewis (George Fan), Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Tunji Kasim (Ned “Nick” Nickerson) and Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson) participated in a lightning round of questions in-character before creator/executive producer Noga Landau and showrunner/executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor joined in on the fun.

The actors and EPs talked about their favorite moments of the freshman season based on the iconic mystery novels before Landau dived into the meat of the conversation: what can we expect for season two?

For one, we can expect some new faces. “There are a couple of characters that we know from the Nancy Drew universe from the books,” Landau said of the sophomore season. “There are also characters who will only exist in this show.”

In addition, there won’t be a shortage of the supernatural. “We will indeed have paranormal elements in season 2. We know we have the Alglaeca because she’s not going away easy — if at all,” she added “Then we have a whole bunch of new ones along the way because Horseshoe Bay is a little bit haunted and we’re going to dig deeper and deeper into layers of this place and see more and more of the things that hide in the shadows.”

She also said that she is excited about this new season because it will bring us into the next phase in the relationship between Carson and Nancy now that they know the truth and the secrets behind who Nancy really is.

Last week it was announced that Nancy Drew, which shoots in Vancouver, was cleared to resume production after receiving the delayed COVID tests for their casts and crews.