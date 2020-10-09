Mystery Drama ‘Pandora’s Box & Ship’ From ‘Life Sentence’ Creators Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith & Rob Thomas In The Works At The CW

EXCLUSIVE: Significant Mother and Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith are heading back to The CW.

The network has put into development mystery drama Pandora’s Box and Ship from the pair.

The duo will write and exec produce via their production firm In Good Company with the Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas and iZombie exec producer Dan Etheridge exec producing. Rebecca Franko is co-producing.

It will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, Spondoolie and In Good Company.

The show follows the selfish and sarcastic, Lou Tucker, who is a grifter and her latest scam is stealing from packages at the Box and Ship where she works to make ends meet. But, when she opens a package that contains Pandora’s actual Box, she inadvertently unleashes all of the mythological evils of the ancient world into our modern one. And, unfortunately for humanity, it’s going to be up to her, a bookish Professor of Greek Mythology, and a group of unqualified misfits to put them all back in.

This is the third sale for Cardillo and Keith under their overall deal with Warner Bros.

Previously, they sold the one-hour drama Love Me, executive produced by Brownstone’s Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman to ABC, and one-hour drama The Beach to HBO Max, executive produced by Alloy Entertainment.

Currently, they are also developing musical comedy Nobody’s Princess at Amazon with CBS Studios and Fulwell73, which they co-created and will serve as EPs on.

Cardillo is represented by UTA and attorney Michael Schenkman at Bloom Hergott. Keith is represented by UTA and attorney James Feldman at Lichter Grossman. Thomas is represented by UTA and attorneys Jeanne Newman and Matt Levy at Hansen Jacobson. Etheridge is represented by UTA and Dave Feldman at Bloom Hergott.