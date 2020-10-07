Myriad Pictures Boards Chino Moya’s Dystopian Fantasy ‘Undergods’

EXCLUSIVE: Myriad Pictures has taken world rights to Undergods, UK filmmaker Chino Moya’s debut feature which had its world premiere at Fantasia in August.

The pic is a journey through a foreign, futuristic world, set to an original score by Wojciech Golczewksy. Cast includes Kate Dickie (The Witch), Ned Dennehy (Mandy), Geza Rohrig (Son Of Saul), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl) and Jan Bijvoet (Borgman).

Film was made with the support of the BFI using funds from the National Lottery, the Wallonia Brussels Fund for Audiovisual and Cinema, the Estonian Cultural Fund, the Estonian Film Institute and Sweden’s Film I Vast, the film is produced by the UK’s Z56FILM in co-production with Velvet Films (Belgium), Homeless Bob Production (Estonia), Media Plus (Serbia), Filmgate Films (Sweden) and Ridley Scott Creative Group’s Black Dog Films and RSA Films.

“Undergods is visually stunning and perfectly reflects our moment in time. We are proud to work with Chino Moya and his incredible production team, including producer Sophie Venner, and executive producer, Jake Scott founder of Ridley Scott Creative Group’s Black Dog Films, on this amazing film,” said Scott Bedno, Senior Vice President of Distribution and Acquisitions at Myriad Pictures.

“Undergods is the work of a true visionary storyteller. Chino Moya has created a world unlike anything you have ever seen and with it proves himself to be one of the next generation’s pure auteurs,” added Jake Scott.