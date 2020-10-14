‘Ms. Pat’ Comedy From Brian Grazer & Lee Daniels Gets Series Order At BET+ In Move From Hulu

BET+ has picked up scripted comedy Ms. Pat from the Empire duo of co-creator/executive Lee Daniels and executive producer Brian Grazer with a 10-episode series order. The project had previously received a pilot order at Hulu.

Based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ stand-up comedy and memoir, the multi-camera sitcom will tell the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her well-intentioned husband, played by J. Bernard Calloway (City On A Hill), a struggle of a sister played by Tami Roman (The Family Business), and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (The Prince of Peoria), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe, and Vince Swann (50 Central), raised under very different circumstances.

2020 BET & BET+ Pilots & Series Orders

The project, which had been set up at Fox with a different writer during the 2016-17 season, where it had a put pilot commitment, had quietly found a new home at Hulu where it was greenlighted to pilot in September 2019.

Grazer, Daniels, President of Imagine Television Samie Kim Falvey, and Anthony Hill (who serves as the series’ showrunner) will executive produce, alongside Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper, who also penned the pilot. Ms. Pat marks Grazer’s and Daniels’ first scripted project on the network.