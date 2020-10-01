Mosaic Signs Scout Comics To Manage Film & TV Expansion

Fast growing publisher Scout Comics & Entertainment, has signed with Mosaic’s management division for film/TV/streaming representation. Scout has accumulated over 150 publishing and creator-owned comic titles in its library since its formation in 2015. With a bookstore distribution deal with Simon & Schuster, the imprint has become among the top 10 comic publishers in the country, with sales increasing threefold over the past year despite the pandemic.

Mosaic’s mission will be to find opportunities to turn more of those titles into film, TV and streaming properties. Several of Scout’s titles are currently in development including Solar Flare, Henchgirl, Murder Hobo, The Mall, Long Live Pro Wrestling, Smoketown, Loot, Once Our Land, Long Lost and Unikorn. Scout’s slate includes projects at Amazon Studios and Freeform/Disney, and others.

Scout was founded in 2015 with a focus on quality creator owned comics that span all genres and their transition to multi-media adaptations. The company’s executive ranks include veterans of both publishing and Hollywood, including Scout president James Haick, Tennessee Edwards, a former ITV America business development and production executive, and Don Handfield, a writer/producer whose film/TV projects include The Founder with Michael Keaton, the A&E series Knightfall, and in the works Unikorn.

“As more and more Scout titles progress from page to screen, it’s creating new avenues of strategic partnerships with both studios and financiers, and we can’t think of a better company to help us navigate these exciting new opportunities than Mosaic,” said Handfield and Edwards, who run point for all of Scout’s film, TV and streaming development/production.

Mosaic’s Patrick Newman brought Scout in after working with Haick on an upcoming Scout title that is being written and illustrated by Mosaic client Sam Moore. The alliance grew from that.

“As Mosaic continues to branch out into the IP world, we feel like we found a real gem in the independent comic book landscape with Scout. And as impressive as their catalogue is, we were more impressed with the team behind it, and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow and bring fantastic new content to readers and audiences alike,” said Mosaic’s principal Jimmy Miller.