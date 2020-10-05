NBC News Now Streaming Service To Launch Morning Show Next Week

NBC News’ streaming service NBC News Now is launching a morning show next week. Morning News Now will be hosted by NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer and NBC News correspondent and NBC Stay Tuned co-host Savannah Sellers and run 7-11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

The show, which will cover the day’s latest news and headlines as well as cover politics, business and consumer stories, will be available on Peacock, YouTube TV, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto and NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Kelly Daniel will be executive producer for Morning News Now, which joins the service’s current programming that includes Chuck Todd’s weekly Meet The Press Reports and Alison Morris’ weekday PM show.

“NBC News Now’s success allows us to expand its programming and continue bringing more streaming content to new viewers,” said Janelle Rodriguez, SVP Editorial for NBC News. “This audience is hungry for smart and trustworthy news and we’re looking forward to meeting that demand with this new morning show.”