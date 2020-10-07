Morgan Wallen Dropped As ‘SNL’ Musical Guest After Maskless Partying Ahead Of Studio 8H Performance

Country singer Morgan Wallen will not be performing during this week’s Saturday Night Live. NBC’s decision Wednesday comes after the musician came under fire for a TikTok video showing him partying maskless at a house party made the rounds on the Internet.

“It’s a tough video for me to make but a necessary one,” Wallen said in an Instagram video filmed in his New York hotel room, where he had been staying while preparing for his stint on SNL this Saturday. (Watch his statement below.)

Wallen said he had gotten a call from the show informing him that would no longer be able to play “because of COVID protocols.”

Stressing that he is not positive for COVID, Wallen said, “My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down… I think have growing up to do.”

Related Story 'SNL': Bill Burr, Issa Rae To Host October Episodes; Musical Guests Include Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber

Wallen revealed that he had received encouragement from SNL boss Lorne Michaels, who told Wallen that his appearance would be rescheduled for another time.

The official SNL Twitter feed hinted that singer Nicholas Braun would replace Wallen as musical guest this week, but there’s been no confirmation from NBC.

The Wallen video on TikTok, from user ashleighludlam, saw the singer taking shots in a crowded party where other attendees aren’t maintaining social distancing or wearing masks. The TikTok even shows Wallen kissing an unmasked woman. Social media users were quick to criticize the singer for his inappropriate behavior.

The TikTok circulation came just days after Saturday Night Live returned to Studio 8H for its 46th season and raised eyebrows about COVID-19 safety ahead of Wallen’s musical guest stint.

SNL‘s Saturday premiere saw host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion perform in front of a masked studio audience. Bill Burr is set to host this week’s episode.