‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Tapped To Star In Marvel And Disney+ Series

With his time in the Star Wars franchise coming to an end, Oscar Isaac now sets his sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline is hearing he is in negotiations to star as the title character in Moon Knight, the Marvel and Disney+ series based on the comic book hero.

Jeremy Slater, who developed and wrote Netflix’s comic book adaptation of the Umbrella Academy series, has been tapped to develop and lead the writing team on the series for the streamer.

Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

Marvel and Disney+ now will look to attach a director to the series. No production start date has been set. Marvel had no comment.

Marvel and Disney+ having ramping up there future slate of development as Isaac joins Tatiana Maslany, who was recently tapped to play She-Hulk, and Iman Vellani, who was named the new Ms. Marvel. As WandaVision, eyes a premiere date before the end of the year, the studios are looking to have a strong set of characters to lead these new tentpole series.

With his time as Poe Dameron coming to an end in the Star Wars franchise, Isaac is not slowing down any time soon. When audiences head back to theaters, he has a number of films set to bow that include the Paul Schrader thriller The Card Counter as well as Denis Villeneuve’s retelling of Dune. He recently signed on to the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage at HBO, reuniting with his old Julliard classmate Jessica Chastain.

He is repped by WME and Inspire Entertainment.