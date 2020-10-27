‘Moon Knight’: Mohamed Diab To Direct Marvel’s Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Clash helmer Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct Moon Knight, the Marvel series for Disney+ based on the comic book hero, Deadline has learned.

Nobody is commenting, but we hear that the Egyptian filmmaker has boarded the drama starring Oscar Isaac as the title character Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin and appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32.

Jeremy Slater is the TV project’s showrunner, leading the writing team on the series.

Diab’s film Eshtebak (Clash) was an official selection at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, in the Un Certain Regard category. He is also known for his directorial debut film Cairo 678, which was released a month before the Egyptian revolution. Diab also wrote the blockbuster Egyptian franchise El Gezeira (The Island), which are among the highest grossing Egyptian and Arabic films of all time. His next feature, Amira is eyed for release in 2021.

Diab, known for his style of propulsive and prescient filmmaking, is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker.