‘Monster Hunter’ Sneak Peek: Director Paul W.S. Anderson On Potential Franchise Vehicle – New York Comic Con

Those who tuned in for today’s discussion with Monster Hunter helmer Paul W.S. Anderson at New York Comic Con’s virtual edition were treated to a new sneak peek to the upcoming adaptation to the popular Capcom video game. Check out the teaser at the 42:09 mark.

“This really is a long term passion project of mine,” Anderson said after discovering the game over 10 years ago when it was just popular in Japan and approaching Capcom about making it into a feature. “I’m approaching it not just as a filmmaker, but also as a long term player and a fan of it. So I could feel the pressure to do the world justice in terms of filmmaking. The thing I fell in love with is I fell in love with the creatures and also this amazing world that Capcom had created.”

Anderson reteams with wife and Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, who will play Lt. Artemis who, along with her loyal soldiers, are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.

“She’s never played a character like this before,” said Anderson on how Jovovich’s character in Monster Hunter differs from previous roles. “When you play the video game, you play an unnamed Hunter and I wanted to recapture the feeling of when I first played the video game. I came to the game, not knowing anything about it and, as a stranger, I was immersed in this world containing these amazing landscapes and these amazing creatures that would kick my ass. And I thought that should be the film going experience as well. So in many ways, Mila is the avatar for the audience. She’s the newbie going into this world.”

He continues, “Also what’s nice is that it doesn’t exclude anyone because if you don’t know anything about the game, she’s the character who goes, ‘Oh my God, what are these creatures?’ What is this world?’ How does it work?’

After creating one of the most successful film series ever based on a video game with the six Resident Evil films, Anderson insisted he’s ready to close that chapter and focus on a new potential franchise vehicle with Monster Hunter. While Anderson is in favor of making sequels, he isn’t jumping the gun.

“I love Monster Hunter. It was my favorite movie of any movie in my career to make. Just the experience of going out to these incredible landscapes and building a team spirit with the crew and the actors, us against the environment in a way, it was something truly special. So it’s definitely a world that I would love to continue exploring, but we always take a one movie at a time. We want to kick ass with this film first before considering doing anything else.”

After some shuffling, Sony is set to release the film on Dec. 30

