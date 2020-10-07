Monica Barbaro To Star Opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger In Skydance TV’s Father-Daughter Spy Adventure Series

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) has been cast as the co-lead alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a global spy adventure series, which is in the works at Skydance Television.

Created by Nick Santora, the series has a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the center of the story.

Barbaro was approached for the series on the heels of her starring turn as Phoenix, the sole female fighter pilot, in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, which Skydance co-produces with Paramount. It is slated for a theatrical release in July 2021.

Schwarzenegger’s involvement in the show also stems from his existing relationship with Skydance on the feature side, having starred in Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate for the studio.

Santora is developing and executive producing the untitled series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. He also serves as executive producer/showrunner of the studio’s upcoming Jack Reacher drama for Amazon.

Schwarzenegger executive produces the new series along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost; Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.

Barbaro’s TV series credits include major roles on Stumptown, Splitting Up Together, The Good Cop, UnREAL and Chicago P.D./Chicago Justice. She is repped by UTA, Main Title Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer.