‘Miracle Workers’ Renewed For Season 3 By TBS

TBS has renewed Simon Rich’s comedic anthology series Miracle Workers for a third season. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick have been tapped as showrunners for the new installment and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni will return, this time moving to the American Old West.

Set in the year 1844, the new season will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

The series, which hails from Rich and Broadway Video, has been a strong ratings driver for TBS, debuting in 2018 as the No. 1 new cable comedy of the season. The second season, Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, drew 27.5 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms.

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

Created by Rich, Miracle Workers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk, and Padnick.