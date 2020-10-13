Mipcom Briefs: Nent Acquires Joe Biden Doc; BBC Studios Sells Classic Quizzes

It’s day two of virtual Mipcom. Deadline will keep this page updated with some of the day’s most notable deals, so hit refresh for updates. While you’re here, two things worth reading from the Cannes market yesterday: the producers of buzzy BBC/Amazon drama The Pursuit Of Love revealed their vision for the period romp, and we had the scoop on an Anna Friel series for Nordic Entertainment Group.

Nent Acquires Joe Biden Doc

Nent Studios UK has acquired a documentary on U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden from Legacy. Joe Biden: Comeback King charts his life from his blue-collar roots in Pennsylvania, right up to today and his battle for the White House. The 60-minute film is written by Danielle Winter (Adam Sandler: Funny Guy) and directed by Finlay Bald. Elin Thomas, Nent Studios UK’s EVP of sales, said: “As interest in the US presidential election reaches fever pitch, this new documentary provides vital background to Joe Biden the man and the events that have shaped him.”

BBC Studios Sells Classic Quizzes

Russia’s MIR TV and Greece’s Skai have commissioned second seasons of BBC Studios game show Weakest Link, while Australia’s SBS has come back for a third season of Mastermind. Elsewhere, Greece’s ERT-1 is adapting A Question of Sport after Foss Productions licensed the format locally. Andre Renaud, BBC Studios’ SVP global format sales, said: “Gameshows resonate around the world, as viewers can play at home with their friends and family, and having brilliant brands like Weakest Link, A Question of Sport and Mastermind prove that this genre can still find new homes and also reach new audiences.”

NBCUniversal International Networks Acquires ‘Transplant’

NBCUniversal International Networks has acquired Canadian drama Transplant from NBCUniversal Global Distribution to air on Universal TV in Africa. The medical series follows charismatic Syrian doctor Bashir “Bash” Hamed as he forges a new life in Canada. In its first season at CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series. It is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios.

Omens Studios Opens In UK With Blue Ant Exec

Animation company Omens Studios is opening a London office and had tapped Blue Ant Media executive Harry Teper as managing director. Omens Studios’ CEO Chi Sim Tang, Teper was previously SVP of content development, digital and programming ZooMoo at Blue Ant Media, Global Networks. The Leo The Wildlife Ranger producer is developing two projects out of the UK: teen action-comedy series Dragon Lizzardo and high school comedy Amy & The Afterlife.