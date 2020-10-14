Mipcom Briefs: HBO Max Snaps Up Studiocanal’s ‘Possessions’; John De Mol Formats Taken To Market; All3Media Secures ‘Roadkill’ Sales

It’s day three of virtual Mipcom. Deadline will keep this page updated with some of the day’s most notable deals, so hit refresh for updates.

HBO Max Snaps Up Studiocanal’s ‘Possessions’

WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max has swooped for psychological thriller Possessions from Studiocanal. Produced by Haut et Court TV, the six-part series tells the story of a young French expatriate in Israel, who is charged with the murder of her husband on their wedding night. Filmed in French, Hebrew and English, Possessions was created by Shachar Magen (Sirens) and directed by Thomas Vincent (Bodyguard) for Canal+ Creation Original and Yes. The show is produced by Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta, and co-produced by Eilon Ratzkovsky, Osnat Nishri and Keren Misgav Ristvedt from Quiddity. Starring Nadia Tereszkiewicz, it was made with participation from CNC and BeTV, and funding from the European Union.

John De Mol Takes ‘Split Screen’ & ‘Hit The Road’ To Mipcom

Big Brother and The Voice creator John De Mol has taken two new shows out to the international market after leaving ITV Studios last year. Dutch broadcaster SBS6’s Split Screen is a game show in which each question consists of two images displayed next to each other. Each picture represents a number, and it’s up to contestants to give an answer anywhere between the two numbers. It was developed with France’s WeMake. Hit The Road, another SBS6 show, is a musical road trip in which four famous Dutch recording artists drive all over the country to pick up special passengers. De Mol is developing shows under the Talpa Concepts and Talpa Entertainment Productions banners. “Being able to fully focus again on developing and producing formats in order to build a new catalogue, is exciting and what I like to do most,” he said.

All3Media Secures ‘Roadkill’ Sales

All3Media International has signed a number of deals for the BBC and PBS’s Hugh Laurie political thriller Roadkill. HBO has snapped up the series in the CEE region, Nordics and Portugal. In Australia, ABC has picked up first window TV rights with ABC Commercial taking home entertainment, while Stan has acquired second window streaming rights. Other deals include TVNZ (New Zealand), NPO (Netherlands), Magenta TV (Germany) Intervision (Greece and Cyprus), Kinopoisk (Russia and the CIS), Siminn hf (Iceland) and Telefónica (Spain). Laurie stars in Roadkill as self-made, forceful and charismatic politician Peter Laurence, whose life is being picked apart by his enemies. Helen McCrory also stars as the Prime Minister in The Forge-produced series.

Cineflix Rights Sells Iceland’s ‘The Minister’

Cineflix Rights has signed deals with SBS (Australia), AMC Networks International Southern Europe, and TVO (Canada) for Icelandic political drama The Minister. The eight-part series stars Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as a populist Prime Minister whose worsening mental health condition threatens the stability of the government. It was originally made by Sagafilm for RUV Iceland, DR Denmark, NRK Norway, SVT Sweden, and YLE Finland.