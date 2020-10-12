Mipcom Briefs: ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Sales; ‘Wynonna Earp’ Lands In Europe; Sky Swoops For ‘Yusuf Hawkins’

The virtual Mipcom begins in earnest today and, although the industry is not gathering in Cannes, there is still a glut of news as studios announce sales. Deadline will keep this page updated with some of the day’s most notable deals. Hit refresh for updates. While you’re here, two things worth reading: we spoke to 10 sales chiefs about how the pandemic has changed TV distribution and sat down with Mipcom organizer Laurine Garaude.

‘All Creatures Great And Small’ Sales

All3Media International has clinched a raft of deals for Channel 5 and PBS’s hit drama All Creatures Great And Small. Acorn Media has taken streaming rights in the UK, South and Central America, Ireland and Malta. Other deals include Sky Deutschland (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden), YLEISRADIO OY-TV1 (Finland), Filmin (Spain), Viasat World (CEE) and MTVA (Hungary). Produced by Playground Entertainment, the reimagining of James Herriot’s memoirs of a country vet is ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5’s highest-rated show in five years.

Sky Swoops For ‘Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn’

Sky Documentaries has acquired HBO film Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn from UK producer Lightbox. The film tells the story of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Yusuf Hawkins is directed by Muta’Ali. Producers are Jevon Frank, Victorious De Costa and Muta’Ali, while Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Jeff Friday, Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin executive produce. For HBO, the executive producers are Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Jacqueline Glover.

SYFY’s ‘Wynonna Earp’ Lands In Europe

NBCUniversal International Networks has signed a deal with Cineflix Rights to show genre-bending supernatural series Wynonna Earp across its science fiction channels in Iberia, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland (SYFY) and in Poland and the Balkans (SCIFI). The IDW Entertainment, Cineflix Studios, and SEVEN24 Films drama follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter as she battles demons and other supernatural beings.

Beyond Rights Deals With U.S. Broadcasters

Beyond Rights, which acquired TCB Media Rights earlier this year, has sold 323 hours of content to U.S. broadcasters. Byron Allen’s CF Entertainment has acquired all nine seasons of Discovery Canada’s observational documentary series Highway Thru Hell for syndication across its local television network. Beyond Rights has also sold series four and five of Chasing Monsters to Animal Planet US and Netlfix show White Rabbit Project to the Science Channel. Finally, The Weather Channel picked up series nine of Highway Thru Hell (18 x 60) and series five of Heavy Rescue: 401.