Mindy Kaling, Sir Ben Kingsley, Lucy Boynton Join Doug Liman’s Heist Thriller ‘Lockdown’ In London

Mindy Kaling Ben Kingsley Lucy Boynton
(L-R) Mindy Kaling, Ben Kingsley and Lucy Boynton Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Mindy Kaling, Sir Ben Kingsley and Lucy Boynton have been added to an already-strong cast of Lockdown, the Doug Liman-directed heist thriller/romantic comedy scripted by Steven Knight. They join Anne Hathaway, Chewitel Eijofor, Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Dulee Hill, Jazmyn Simons and Mark Gatiss.

P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie, and Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is fully funding the under-$10 million film that is shooting now. CAA Media Finance is co-repping worldwide rights with AGC, and AGC’s Ford and Miguel Palos are exec producers. Hathaway and Ejiofor play a sparring couple who call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewelry heist at one of the world’s most exclusive department store, Harrods. The iconic London landmark granted its glamorous backdrop to the shoot.

Kaling is repped by CAA and 3 Arts, Kingsley by CAA and Independent Talent Group, and Boynton by CAA and United Agents.

