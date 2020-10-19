Miles Ketley Dies: CEO Of Simon Pegg & Nick Frost Producer Stolen Picture Passed Unexpectedly

Miles Ketley, the CEO of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s production company Stolen Picture, has died unexpectedly.

Pegg announced the news on Twitter today. He wrote: “We are beyond heartbroken at the sudden and unexpected passing of our friend and colleague, Miles Ketley.

“He was the captain of our ship and the head of our family at Stolen Picture. We will miss him with all our hearts. We send boundless love and sympathy to his family and friends and ask that everyone’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Ketley joined Sony Pictures Television-backed Stolen Picture in 2017 after a spell as the COO of His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf. Previous roles took him to media law firm Wiggin and Fox Searchlight Pictures.

According to his Stolen Picture bio, Ketley is also a trustee of the Independent Cinema Office and sits on the event committee for the British Independent Film Awards.

His death comes just days ahead of the premiere of one of Stolen Picture’s first major TV projects — the Amazon comedy Truth Seekers, which debuts on October 30.