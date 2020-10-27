Mikhail Gorbachev Believes CBS’ ‘Dallas’ May Be Responsible For Soviet Union Collapse, Says Eurythmics Musician David Stewart

Dallas, with its portrayals of Western wealth, success and power; may have played a role in the collapse of the Soviet Union, former leader Mikhail Gorbachev believes.

Eurythmics musician David Stewart said during an interview on Joss Stone’s A Cuppa Happy podcast that Gorbachev’s theory centered the CBS family drama series, which ran from 1978 to 1991. The musician said Gorbachev told him the show starring Larry Hagman, Ken Kercheval and Linda Gray, gave former Soviet Union residents ideas about living in the United States.

“He said that had more effect, that half-hour or whatever it was, than anything else,” Stewart said recalling an old conversation with the Soviet leader.

Stewart said the American show had made its way to Russian broadcasts after someone had brought in a VHS. The sneaky broadcasting of the Golden Globe-winning show came after Soviet Union citizens would try to destroy signal blockers in churches to listen to music, including numbers from The Beatles, and receive signals from all around the world, he added.

“They thought that’s how people live in United Sates,” Stewart reflected on Gorbachev’s theory, referring to the grand Texas lifestyles portrayed on the show. “Obviously they don’t.”

During the podcast, Stone and Stewart went on to discuss the various things that are keeping them happy and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stewart said he’s taken up meditating, but added that he enjoys finding new music and art as those will serve as reminders of history, he said.

“Arts, poets, musicians are the last bastions of democracy,” he said.

