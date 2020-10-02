Mike Pence Steps In For Donald Trump On Afternoon Phone Event About COVID-19 Support

Donald Trump did not participate in a call with on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors shortly after noon ET on Friday, despite prior indications that he would even after announcing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman reported that Vice President Mike Pence participated in the call instead. Shortly after Trump announced early Friday that he tested positive, the White House released a revised schedule for the president that still listed the 12:15 PM ET phone call. Pence and his wife tested negative this morning.

Another source says an email went out to all governors’ offices four hours ago inviting them a call w POTUS. Here is email. pic.twitter.com/3yOw8esiGZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” but was optimistic “he will have a very quick and speedy recovery.”

Other events on Friday, including a planned rally in Florida, were canceled as Trump remains in isolation, along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.

Trump, 74, falls into the age category of those who are especially vulnerable to serious effects of the virus. He also is overweight, a condition that also can increase the risks.

Haberman reported earlier that Trump was feeling fatigued on Wednesday and Thursday. The president did participate in a fundraiser in Bedminster, NJ, on Thursday afternoon, and then called into Sean Hannity’s Fox News show later in the evening.