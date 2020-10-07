Michelle Rodriguez To Host Oceanic Quibi Series ‘Ten Ton Chum’

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi is about to dive into the abyss and explore the mysterious ecosystem of the ocean with their forthcoming series Ten Ton Chum (wt) with Fast and the Furious star and environmental advocate Michelle Rodriguez as host.

In a true first-of-its-kind scientific endeavor, the mobile streaming platform is engineering the largest controlled feeding frenzy the ocean has ever seen by dropping 10-ton (that’s 20,000 pounds) ball of shark chum into open waters. Uniquely, the bait ball will be constructed around a protective shark cage, allowing divers to immerse with the gathering storm of sharks and other apex marine predators, which may include giant squid or sperm whales, as it descends into the depths.

Rodriguez will lead the charge, diving down inside the bait ball and witness one of nature’s most spectacular events. A vast variety of species will be attracted from miles around and she will observe how they interact at surface level, at 100 feet down, and even how behaviors change in the dark of night. Equipped with an array of deep-water cameras, the bait ball will then detach from the protective cage and continue its plunge thousands of feet to the ocean floor to capture imagery of the mysterious creatures that lurk below.

Mark Kadin and Will Ehbrecht will serve as executive producer while the series will be produced by MAK Pictures.