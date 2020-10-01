Michel Franco’s Venice Winner ‘New Order’ Gets UK & Ireland Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Arthouse outfit MUBI has struck a deal with sales firm The Match Factory for all UK and Ireland rights to Michel Franco’s Venice Film Festival drama New Order, which won the festival’s Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

Conceived six years ago, Franco’s (After Lucia) timely class conflict drama sees a high-society wedding interrupted by the arrival of unwelcome guests as protests rage on the streets. We debuted first footage for the film earlier this month.

Parasite distributor Neon just picked the Spanish-language film up for North America. It will next play at BFI London Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival. The movie also played at San Sebastian Film Festival and made its North American debut at Toronto.

Written, produced and directed by Franco, the film features an ensemble cast comprised of Naian González Norvind, Darío Yazbek Bernal, Lisa Owen, Fernando Cuautle, Mónica Del Carmen, Eligio Meléndez, Diego Boneta, Patricia Bernal, Roberto Medina, Enrique Singer and Gustavo Sánchez Parra.

Cristina Velasco L. and Eréndira Núñez Larios produced with Teorema, in co-production with Les Films d’Ici (France). Lorenzo Vigas, Boneta, Cecilia Franco and Charles Barthe were executive producers.